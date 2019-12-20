Xiaomi Mi A3, OnePlus 7T Pro, Huawei P Smart Z and more for a limited time

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Now, last chance to make purchases that you want to give at Christmas, or that you want to have for yourself. Our last Hunting Bargains before one of the most important holidays of the year. And like every week, we bring you the best Offers on mobile phones, accessories and apps.

This week we find phones as striking as the P Smart Z from Huawei, with its telescopic camera and at a very attractive price, or as the Motorola Moto E6 Plus, just a little above 100 euros. An almost impulsive purchase price. But there is more, immersive in these offers one more week. Go ahead and get comfortable.

Android phones on sale

Huawei P Smart Z : As we have already told you in the introduction, here is the Huawei P Smart Z. Dual camera on the back and a front camera that hides in the frame so you have the entire screen at your disposal without 'notch' or other clippings. In its 64GB version it arrives directly from Amazon at a price of 208 euros.

: As we have already told you in the introduction, here is the Huawei P Smart Z. Dual camera on the back and a front camera that hides in the frame so you have the entire screen at your disposal without 'notch' or other clippings. In its 64GB version it arrives directly from Amazon at a price of 208 euros. Xiaomi Mi A3 : From the Xiaomi catalog we get its always attractive Mi A3. The last of its line with Android One, the pure version of the operating system, and we can get it on eBay at a price of 155 euros for its version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

: From the Xiaomi catalog we get its always attractive Mi A3. The last of its line with Android One, the pure version of the operating system, and we can get it on eBay at a price of 155 euros for its version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ : We went through the Samsung catalog to bring you the Galaxy Note 10+, with its four cameras at the back, its power of range leader and its 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is difficult to need more, and on eBay we find it for 799 euros. A good time to drive your tooth.

: We went through the Samsung catalog to bring you the Galaxy Note 10+, with its four cameras at the back, its power of range leader and its 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is difficult to need more, and on eBay we find it for 799 euros. A good time to drive your tooth. Samsung Galaxy S10 + : We also found here one of the phones that the Korean manufacturer presented in February. The Galaxy S10 +, another catalog leader that in its Dual SIM version and in green color we can buy in TuImeiLibre at a discounted price of 649 euros.

Moto E6 Plus: Currently, the Moto E6 Plus is one of the most modest models in the Motorola and Lenovo catalog. Even so, it is an ideal solvent phone for those looking to be connected and an affordable phone with good performance. With 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and in gray, the Moto E6 Plus is available in PCComponentes at a price of 109 euros.

Redmi Note 8T : We come back to Xiaomi. More specifically, for its sister brand Redmi. Here we find the Redmi Note 8T, one of the most demanded midline phones we found on eBay for 162.99 euros with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

: We come back to Xiaomi. More specifically, for its sister brand Redmi. Here we find the Redmi Note 8T, one of the most demanded midline phones we found on eBay for 162.99 euros with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Sony Xperia 10 : The Sony Xperia 10 is one of the mid-range models that the Japanese manufacturer put into circulation in this 2019 that is almost over. With the Snapdragon 630 in front of the operations and a dual rear camera, we can find it on Amazon at a price of 259.95 euros temporarily.

: The Sony Xperia 10 is one of the mid-range models that the Japanese manufacturer put into circulation in this 2019 that is almost over. With the Snapdragon 630 in front of the operations and a dual rear camera, we can find it on Amazon at a price of 259.95 euros temporarily. Sony Xperia 1 : And since we bring one of your midlines, why not bring one of your catalog leaders. The Sony Xperia 1, with the Snapdragon 855 at full power and a triple camera system placed on its back. Amazon puts the phone in front of us at a price of 685.95 euros.

: And since we bring one of your midlines, why not bring one of your catalog leaders. The Sony Xperia 1, with the Snapdragon 855 at full power and a triple camera system placed on its back. Amazon puts the phone in front of us at a price of 685.95 euros. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro : We return to the list of Xiaomi phones to find one of their telephones with telescopic camera this year. The Mi 9T Pro with its Snapdragon 855 competing in the high-end market, and for 407.80 euros on Amazon with 128GB of internal storage.

: We return to the list of Xiaomi phones to find one of their telephones with telescopic camera this year. The Mi 9T Pro with its Snapdragon 855 competing in the high-end market, and for 407.80 euros on Amazon with 128GB of internal storage. Redmi 8 : In red and with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the Xiaomi Redmi 8 appears in TuImeiLibre at a price, always temporary, of 134 euros. A solvent basic line telephone and one of the brand's latest creations.

: In red and with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the Xiaomi Redmi 8 appears in TuImeiLibre at a price, always temporary, of 134 euros. A solvent basic line telephone and one of the brand's latest creations. OnePlus 7T Pro: We close our list of phones with the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is currently the most powerful phone of the Chinese firm. With 8GB of RAM and a large 6.67-inch screen, the 7Y Pro is available at Gearbest at a price of 590.40 euros.

Discounted Accessories

128GB Samsung EVO Plus microSD . MicroSD memory cards are always useful, whether for mobile or other smart devices. Posts to buy one, better to be fast like this 128 GB Samsung EVO Plus, with a maximum read speed of 100MB / s. It is reduced by 76% in Amazon, remaining at 21.19 euros.

. MicroSD memory cards are always useful, whether for mobile or other smart devices. Posts to buy one, better to be fast like this 128 GB Samsung EVO Plus, with a maximum read speed of 100MB / s. It is reduced by 76% in Amazon, remaining at 21.19 euros. Huawei Watch GT Sport : It has been on sale for a few weeks now, more than enough reason for the Huawei Watch GT Sport to stay at a more attractive price than the launch. Specifically, 109.99 euros on Amazon for those who are looking for it. Free shipping for Prime users

: It has been on sale for a few weeks now, more than enough reason for the Huawei Watch GT Sport to stay at a more attractive price than the launch. Specifically, 109.99 euros on Amazon for those who are looking for it. Free shipping for Prime users Xiaomi Redmi AirDots : And since we have a Huawei watch, why not place the Xiaomi wireless headphones around here. Magnetic charging case and a small touch panel to control various functions by means of touches. In Amazon we find them at 27.50 euros with free shipping.

: And since we have a Huawei watch, why not place the Xiaomi wireless headphones around here. Magnetic charging case and a small touch panel to control various functions by means of touches. In Amazon we find them at 27.50 euros with free shipping. Xiaomi Amazfit Stratos: The Amazfit Stratos is one of Xiaomi's most popular smartwatches and an old dog in our Hunting Bargains. In TuImeiLibre and for 159 euros you can get a watch with 4 GB of ROM, 512 MB of RAM, Bluetooth 4.2 and OLED screen with about five days of autonomy.

Android applications and games on offer

All in one App – Movies, Shopping, Ticket Booking 0.69 euros free

OnSite Checklist – Quality & Safety Inspector 1.59 euros free

Sendmate (Transfer files using WiFi) 1.09 euros free

Fall Of Reich – WW2 Defense Tower 0.79 euros free

MechCorp 5.49 euros free

Lucidity Level: Lucid Dreaming Tool / Dream Journal 2.09 euros 0.69 euros

MC50 Programmable Calculator 2.09 euros 1.29 euros

PDF Editor & Creator, Tool, Merge, Watermark 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

Braveland 2.59 euros 0.59 euros

Braveland pirate 4.79 euros 0.59 euros

Braveland Wizard 3.09 euros 0.59 euros

Pine Icon 2.19 euros free

Planets Live Wallpaper Plus € 0.99 free

Six – Icon Pack 0.69 euros free

More offers?

Seriously, you haven't had enough with that? Do not worry, we have many more offers: you can keep up to date with the main ones we have discovered in hunting bargains of Xataka, Xataka Mobile, Xataka Foto, Extra Life, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our fellow Buyers and also in this Flipboard magazine You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

We remind you that if you know or you find any wild offer that appears suddenly during your moments of free navigation, you have the space of comments, as always, so that expand these magnificent bargains That internet gives us weekly. And if you want more, next Friday we return. Good weekend to everyone!



Note: Some of the links published here are affiliates. In spite of this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by the brands or the stores, and their introduction is a unique decision of the team of publishers.

