         Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, the cheapest 5G mobile does not do almost anything, not even a large screen and battery

Xiaomi today presented its new range of phones internationally. The Xiaomi Mi 10. We already knew the most powerful ones in the catalog since they were first presented in China, but there is a newcomer who has taken us by surprise: the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. Somewhat smaller in features, more content in price and maintaining one of the main features, compatibility with 5G.

The explosion of 5G mobiles was something that was expected for this 2020, and little by little it is materializing: most of the high-end mobiles that we know already include it among its characteristics. 5G is not something we would expect for the mid-range this year, at least in a majority way, so we have been surprised by the Xiaomi movement: its new Mi 10 Lite boasts that feature to bring the new family of phones to many more pockets. And it is a mobile that is very worthwhile.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G SCREEN 6.57-inch AMOLED

Notch PROCESSOR Snapdragon 765G VERSIONS 64GB / 128GB

LPDDR4X

UFS 2.1 SOFTWARE Android 10

MIUI 11 REAR CAMERA 48 megapixels FRONTAL CAMERA 16 megapixels BATTERY 4,160 mAh

20W fast charge CONNECTIVITY 5G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

USB Type-C OTHERS Fingerprint reader under the screen DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 7.98 millimeters thick

192 grams PRICE From 349 euros

Great value for money

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite does not do almost anything despite the fact that it is a mid-range with all the law. Following the brand strategy, the phone maintains the maximum in performance with respect to its price; offering a more than competent Snapdragon 765G, a SoC that not only wastes power and speed, but also 5G. For those who want their first mobile with this technology, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite stands as one of the best options.

Apart from the processor, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite boasts a front that is taken advantage of by its large screen; that is only hindered by small top notch shaped like a drop of water. Behind the phone is a set of rectangular lenses where the lenses of the quad camera dominate. Huge size photos for him 48 megapixel main sensor; and three other unconfirmed cameras, surely wide angle, macro lens and depth sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite offers USB C with 20W fast charging, it has a 4,160 mAh battery, It has a fingerprint reader under the screen, Android 10 and part of series with MIUI 11, among other features.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

The mobile will arrive in Europe from June, including Spain. And it will have a price of juicy: the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite will start at 349 euros.