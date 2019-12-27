Xenosaga Collection Remaster would not be profitable according to Bandai Namco's studies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For some time there has been talk of a possible remaster of the three episodes of Xenosaga and in the past it seems that the idea was very close to materializing but things have actually changed, as stated by Katsuhiro Harada on Twitter.

Harada is not only responsible for the Tekken series but also deals with the IP catalog of Bandai Namco with a particular focus on original projects and remakes / remasters of old glories from the past. In this regard, many have recently asked Katsuhiro himself about the re-release of the Xenosaga Collection, citing an old article in which the company said it was interested in the project.

Harada's words unfortunately they are not positive: "Sorry guys but this plan is unlikely to be recovered in the future"The plans for a Xenosaga Collection remaster actually existed but the project was never approved by the publisher as it was deemed unprofitable by the marketing department after careful commercial analysis.

Xenosaga Episode I was released on PS2 in 2002 while subsequent episodes saw the light of day in 2004 (Xenosaga Episode 2) and 2006 (Xenosaga Episode 3). The remasters of the three games seem at this point excluded judging from Harada's Tweet and Bandai Namco will hardly change his mind in the future.