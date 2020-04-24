Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will include the original BSO and a remastered one

Share it:

We are facing one of those news that will be appreciated by the most purists as well as those who when they enjoy a remake or a remaster want changes. In this case, and as announced by Nintendo, Xenoblade Chonicles: Definitive Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch with a completely remastered soundtrack.

But it has also communicated that, at the same time, it will be possible to enjoy the original BSO if we prefer it. Remember that this new review of the Wii classic has a release date scheduled for May 29, 2020.

The information has come through an official tweet from Nintendo AU NZ. And it is certainly an option that those who have been marked by the magnificent original compositions will appreciate. Something that seems very obvious but that not all remasters of this type include. Without going any further, this is not the case of the modern version of Final Fantasy X.

In any case, we also know that, beyond the technical update and the remastered BSO, this remaster will present new content in the form of an epilogue. This will be called "Future Connected" and will take place a year after the main story. Plus, you won't even have to pass the game first to enjoy this content. In other words, it will be accessible at any time from the main menu.

On the flip side of the coin is the fact that sadly none of the features that were unique to the 3DS (Xenoblade Chronicles 3D) version came in this version for the Nintendo Switch. Something that should be taken into account, especially, those who still have to enjoy this work and have both platforms.