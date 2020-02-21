Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition classified in Korea: what's new?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Recently, a version of XCOM 2 and Catherine: Fullbody for Nintendo Switch have been spotted within the South Korean rating board database. Now, an additional title is added to the list.

This is the already announced Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, reissue of the popular production signed by the Monolith team, originally published exclusively on Nintendo Wii. The first trailer of the game was released by the Kyoto House on the occasion of a Direct broadcast in September last year. Since then, the film has attracted a great deal of attention: an accurate analysis by the community has in fact paved the way for hypotheses linked to the presence of new areas in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

Since then, no further information has been shared about the Nintendo Switch game, which has now made its appearance at the South Korean rating board who provided for classify the game. The sudden sighting has prompted part of the community to speculate that news about the features or the release date of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, currently set for a generic, is coming 2020.

In closing, we would like to remind you that several rumors related to another incoming Nintendo Direct have recently spread, which could follow the one dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, broadcast on Thursday 20 February.