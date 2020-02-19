Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta are back: confirmed in Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission

Share it:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is an animated series for promotional purposes, therefore it has never hidden its non-canonicality. For this reason in various episodes we have been able to see clashes impossible to carry out according to the dictates of the original work and many unpublished characters with absurd powers. Among these characters there are also Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta.

The Saiyan duo Xeno belongs to another timeline and, to be differentiated from what we can define i Goku is Vegeta original, they received new clothes in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. With the conclusion of the first season, it was not known whether the two would return to the foreground even in the series that will shortly make its debut.

Instead it was confirmed the presence of Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta also in Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission. Fans can therefore be sure to review the well-known transformation of Super Saiyan 4, an iconic form added several years ago by Dragon Ball GT.

In Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission, the heroes will have to deal with a strange event, the "big bang" of the multiverse. The Temporary Patrol, which includes the two Xenos, will return and investigate this particular phenomenon, giving rise to new epic clashes. The debut of the new Dragon Ball adventure is scheduled for March. Don't miss the Big Bang Mission trailer.