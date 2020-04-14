XCOM Announced: Chimera Squad With Imminent Launch

Share it:

2K has announced a new game in the XCOM saga. It will receive the name of XCOM: Chimera Squad, and it will be a new independent title within the saga, but which will be established five years after the events of XCOM 2.

XCOM: Chimera Squad presents a whole new story set in the XCOM universe. In fact, although it is established five years after the events of XCOM 2, Firaxis says that Chimera Squad "It is not a sequel or an expansion.". Below you can see the announcement trailer.

Here's a synopsis of the plot according to a press release sent by 2K.

"XCOM: Chimera Squad places us five years after the events of XCOM 2. Now humans, hybrids, and aliens work together to forge a civilization of cooperation and coexistence. However, not all inhabitants of Earth support an alliance between species City 31, a model of peace in a post-invasion world, faces mysterious groups whose agendas threaten to destroy this delicate alliance.Chimera Squad, an elite force of human, hybrid and alien agents, must work together to neutralize the hidden threats that lead the city into chaos. ".

Furthermore, some of the new features in Chimera Squad include unique alien agents and humans with distinct personalities and abilities, including species-specific attacks. There's also a new breach mode that adds a new combat phase focused on coordinating attacks at different entry points.

XCOM: Chimera Squad to Launch Digitally on PC via Steam on April 24, 2020. For a limited time, the Chimera Squad launch price will be set at 9.99 euros, before it increases to 19.99 euros on May 1, 2020. Below you can take a look at the first images of the title.

We finish with the statements that have come from their creators. This is what Steve Martin, President of Firaxis Games said: "We are excited by the passion of our community and we are excited to have created a dynamic, innovative and unique XCOM experience with XCOM: Chimera Squad, both for fans of our games and for new players.".

For his part, Mark Nauta (main desasaplander of Firaxis Games) added the following: "We felt that there were still exciting gameplay opportunities to discover within the XCOM universe. Entry mode, interspersed turn order, and the introduction of agents as fully developed characters will revolutionize the way the game is played while preserving the combat experience that makes the XCOM series so loved. ".