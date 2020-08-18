xCloud, Xbox One and Series X: the simultaneous connection between multiple systems is coming?

Share it:

With the imminent departure of xCloud and in view of the arrival in November of the Xbox Series X, the videogame division of Microsoft is preparing to introduce a feature that, soon, will be made necessary by the coexistence of multiple Xbox services and systems.

The editorial staff of WindowsCentral reports that the Redmond house is taking action to remove the restriction that obliges Xbox Live users to access only one system or service at a time.

Based on the information obtained from WC, Microsoft has in fact decided to unlock the function that will allow all owners of an Xbox Live account to access more than one platform at the same time, be it represented by xCloud, Xbox One or Series X (with in the background the never dormant rumors about Xbox Series S)

In this way, the Xbox user will be able to use their account to access xCloud on their smartphone and allow members of their family to use an Xbox console to enjoy the contents of services such as Netflix or Disney +. This function, it should be specified, should be limited to the sole use of non-gaming content: apparently, it will therefore not be possible to use the same account to access simultaneously xCloud on mobile and, for example, al Game Pass on consoles.

While waiting to receive a clarification from the US technology giant, we remind you that xCloud will officially open its doors on September 15 also in Italy and will be accessible "free" for subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In the meantime, a new Beta of xCloud is active for Game Pass Ultimate users.