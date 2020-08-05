xCloud: Sony's DualShock 4 will be perfectly compatible

Share it:

Microsoft has announced that xCloud will arrive in September included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and at the same time has also unveiled new licensed controllers, also confirming full support for the DualShock 4.

It will not be necessary to purchase one of the new xCloud controllers to play, obviously players will be able to use the Xbox wireless controller (standard model or Elite Controller) and also the DualShock 4, as confirmed by Microsoft itself and Tom Warren of The Verge. The PlayStation 4 joypad will be fully compatible with xCloud via Bluetooth, news that Microsoft wanted to reiterate after Sony spoke of partial support for the DS4 on PlayStation 5, with the current generation controller that can only be used to play games. for PS4.

At launch xCloud will allow access to over 100 games including Minecraft Dungeons, Tell Me Why, Grounded, Wasteland 3, Sea of ​​Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Destiny 2, Yakuza Kiwami 2 and many others, with the Xbox Game Studios productions available since day one.

More details on the app and how xCloud works could arrive this afternoon from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, with Microsoft and Samsung appearing to have joined forces for a partnership that will involve xCloud and the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20.