xCloud, Microsoft against Apple: the new policies defined bad for the players

Yesterday, Apple finally opened the doors of its ecosystem to streaming gaming services such as Microsoft xCloud, Google Stadia and the like. The Cupertino house, initially, had prevented their landing, however, in an already complicated period that sees it opposed to Epic Games for other issues.

Not everything is now that glitters, anyway. Apple intends to oblige Microsoft, Google & co to create a product sheet in the App Store for each of the games present in the streaming catalogs, and impose the proprietary payment system for all in-app purchases made by players (this second point also “disturbs” Epic, which is proceeding with a legal battle).

The first condition imposed by Apple has not been frowned upon by Microsoft, who through a spokesperson expressed all his doubts in this regard: “It remains a bad experience for customers. Players want to catapult directly into a game from a catalog within one app, as is the case with movies and songs. don’t be forced to download more than 100 apps for individual games from the cloud. We are striving to put players at the center of everything we do, and delivering a great experience is at the heart of this mission. “.

Will Microsoft comply with Apple’s policies, or will it continue to do without App Store support for its xCloud? At the moment we do not know, but the economic losses deriving from the second possibility could be huge. Losses that in any case are not worrying Epic Games, which is determined not to comply with the policies and, after the removing Fortnite from the App Store, continues to persist with its war against Apple.