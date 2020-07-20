xCloud between PC, TV and mobile: in the future it will arrive 'on all screens', promises Spencer

Share it:

In an interview with The Verge journalists, Phil Spencer outlined Microsoft's medium-long term strategy for cloud gaming and explained that the Redmond house plans to bring the services offered by Project xCloud "to all "screens.

"Over time we will continue to expand the way we introduce streaming as part of our platform", began the boss of the Xbox division of Microsoft before reconnecting to the arrival of xCloud on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in September and specifying that "for launch, xCloud will be included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offer at no additional cost. We think it's a good audience to start with, and it's an audience that loves to try many games. But we want to bring Project xCloud on every screen that can stream video games ".

Being perfectly aware of technological challenges to face and overcome before I can bring xCloud on any screen able to connect to an internet line fast enough to manage the data flow generated by cloud gaming, Spencer underlines how "Right now we are focusing on xCloud for mobile platforms. There are discussions going on and we are working on it".

I want your own look to the future, the leader of the American tech giant suggestsevolution for the xCloud platform that will allow him to "make cloud gaming as easy as streaming music or video is currently, where I can send you a track of Spotify or a link to stream in an instant".