xCloud: A new Beta is coming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After presenting the Project xCloud accessories and peripherals, Microsoft representatives announce the imminent opening of a new beta testing phase for their game streaming platform that will involve, this time, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

From the pages of The Verge, the Xbox division of the Redmond house illustrates the contents and methods of accessing this new session of Project xCloud Beta: "As we approach the launch of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15, we are entering a beta testing phase to ensure a smooth transition from the cloud gaming experience to the Xbox Game Pass app on Android.".

The Microsoft spokesman also specifies that this new test will start Tuesday 11th August and will involve Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers: to access it, simply log in with your Xbox account to theXbox Game Pass mobile application for Android systems and follow the instructions on the app to see if you have been selected.

Access to this new beta testing phase will also be extended to all those who are already participating in the current xCloud Beta which we remember to be active in Italy from the month of May. The video games that can be used in game streaming, therefore, should be the same. If you missed it, we propose again our in-depth analysis with all the news on Project xCloud arriving in mid-September for all subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.