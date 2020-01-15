Xbox will be in E3 2020, confirms Phil Spencer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Xbox will go to E3 2020, Phil Spencer has confirmed in a message posted on his personal Twitter account following confirmation that PlayStation will not attend the angel fair this coming June for the second consecutive year. Microsoft will, and will do so because the event is a capital enclave for the Xbox brand in the face of what they consider a vital year for them.

Xbox Series X and the new Xbox Game Studios games, heading to E3 2020

"Our team is working hard for E3," he says. “We are looking forward to sharing with you all, those who love to play, what awaits us. Our way of making art has been propelled by the cross-cutting of creativity and technical progress. 2020 marks a milestone in the Xbox Team trip”, He concludes, accompanying the message of the two hashtag that will accompany both the fair and Xbox at E3 2020: # XboxE3 and # E32020.

Spencer does not quote Sony, but it is not necessary. Dozens, maybe hundreds of users were asking the manager through Twitter if Microsoft was going to be present at the North American fair, which will be held June 9 to 11 with the aim of improving their attendance figures. In fact, ESA plans structural changes to attract young audiences and those personalities that drag the new generations of players; since streamers to great athletes.

Microsoft has never denied its trust to E3, quite the opposite. Spencer and the rest of his team have explained on several occasions how important this moment of the calendar is for them, a local fair for them where they can communicate directly and clearly with their main target audience, which is still the western one.

After what was seen at the X019 and The Game Awards, where games such as Everwild, the new Rare, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Ninja Theory and, above all, Xbox Series X, which we previously knew as Project Scarlett, the E3 2020 aims to be the scenario chosen to finish profiling the next generation of consoles of the company, which will be called simply Xbox and that leaves the doors open to a wide range of models. It won't be until Christmas of 2020 when both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 go on sale.

Source | Phil Spencer