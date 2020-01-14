Xbox wants to create characters and worlds that transcend for generations

Share it:

Microsoft is channeling the next generation of consoles, which will be opened in late 2020 with Xbox Series X. Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, believes they should keep the quality standards of their exclusive content as high as possible; that they can make their fans feel proud of having in those games in their collection and can spread over the generations.

In an encounter with MCV UK, the manager has been optimistic about these last ten months before the arrival of the new console. One of the priorities for studies first partywhere are they 343 Industries, TI have Coalition, Ninja Theory, The Initiative or Rare, is to launch games that can be as satisfied as possible.

“We must ensure that we maintain quality standards at the highest; that we are going to launch games that we can be proud of and that fans can be proud as games with the exclusive Xbox seal, ”he begins by arguing.

Taking as a mirror in which to look at sagas like Halo, Booty wants the stories they tell from now on, with their fortnight of exclusive teams, to transcend with the passing of the generations as it happened in the past with some of the intellectual properties. “We need to continue building characters, stories and worlds that can transcend generations, devices and platforms, ”he adds. Regardless of the moment, the console or the service. “You know, if you look at the characters in Marvel or of The Lord of the ringsWhen those Marvel characters were invented in the sixties, nobody knew there was going to be something called Netflix, ”he continues. “I think we are lucky to have worlds and universes like Halo, where there are characters that can be taken to television series, books, comics and all kinds of games. Things like Minecraft they can be launched on 23 platforms, it is in schools; we just have to stay focused on that kind of thing, which will really be generational and will last a long time, ”he concludes.

Booty doesn't want to know anything about rivalries or face-to-face with companies like Sony, which prepares in parallel the launch of its next console, PlayStation 5, for those same dates. Over the next few months we will learn more details about the catalog of exit games, price and other aspects of both systems.

