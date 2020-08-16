Xbox Summer Sales: Microsoft sets the start date of the Ultimate Game Sale 2020

Share it:

From the pages of their social profiles, the representatives of Microsoft announce the start date of the Ultimate Game Sale 2020, the new promotion that will officially start the summer sales with many discounts on Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games that can be purchased from the store. Redmond house.

As reported by the managers of the Xbox Italia Twitter site, the new round of discounts on the Xbox Store will start tomorrow, Friday 14th August, and then come to a conclusion Monday 24th August.

The list of video games that will fall within the Ultimate Game Sale 2020 has not yet been released, although, as happened in the past, we can already foresee the presence of hundreds of titles with discounts that will involve both triple A productions and independent games, from cross-platform to first party projects developed by Xbox Game Studios and Microsoft partner.

While waiting to find out which titles will be the protagonists of new Xbox summer sales, we remind you that until August 31st the Summer Stars promotion will be active on Xbox One, with many discounts and bonuses that involve Xbox Game Pass users and those who wish to stock up on Rewards points. Did you also know that since September 15 Will I be able to access Project xCloud with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?