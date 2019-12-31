Xbox Store welcomes the new Deals with Gold; last days for the Countdown sales

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What Tuesday would be without a new batch of Deals With Gold? Starting today, December 31, and for an entire week, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can exclusively access a new series of discounts.

Today's selection includes offers on games like Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (-50%), Sheltered (-80%), Niffelheim (-30%), 101 Ways to Die (-70%), Asdivine Hearts II (-40%), Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre (-70% ), Claws of Fury (-40%), Devious Dungeon 2 (-40%), Dungeon Rushers: Crawler RPG (-80%), Paranautical Activity (-75%), Pool Nation Snooker Bundle (-60%), Sephirothic Stories (-40%) and Team17 Indie Heroes Pack (-85%).

Are these discounts not enough for you? Then we remind you that you still have 3 days to take advantage of the Xbox Games Store Countdown promotion, which it offers additional discounts to all Gold and Ultimate subscribers. The games on sale include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (52.49 euros for everyone, 45.49 euros for Gold subscribers), Red Dead Redemption 2 (41.99 euros for everyone, 34.99 euros for Gold), Resident Evil 2 Remake (€ 23.99 for all, € 19.79 for Gold), Assassin's Creed Odyssey (€ 34.99 for all, € 27.99 for Gold) and FIFA 20 (€ 41.99 for all , 34.99 euros for subscribers). For a complete overview of the promotions currently underway on the Xbox Store, please refer to this address. Finally, we report that you still have a few hours to download some of the Games With Gold of December 2019, namely Insane Robots and Castlevania Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD.