Xbox Store: the new Deals With Gold arrive, the Countdown sales continue

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Not even this week did Microsoft skip the usual Tuesday appointment, and announced the new ones Deals with Gold, discounts for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

Among the Deals with Gold this week stand out The Surge Augmented Edition for 9.99 euros, The Escapists for 3.59 euros, The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead Bundle for 4.99 euros,

Remothered: Tormented Fathers for 11.99 euros, Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition for 9.99 euros, Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle for 8.99 euros and Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition for 7.49 euros. Deals with Gold will remain available for a week starting today.

Don't you see big triple A discounts on Deals with Gold? Don't worry, those are on sale as part of the Xbox Store Countdown sales, which will remain active until next January 3rd! Among the products offered at a discounted price are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (€ 52.49 for all, € 45.49 for Gold subscribers), Red Dead Redemption 2 (41.99 euros for all, 34.99 euros for Gold), Resident Evil 2 Remake (€ 23.99 for all, € 19.79 for Gold), Assassin's Creed Odyssey (34.99 euros for all, 27.99 euros for Gold) e FIFA 20 (41.99 euros for all, 34.99 euros for subscribers). For a complete overview of the games currently discounted on the Xbox Store, please refer to this address.