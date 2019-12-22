Xbox Store: the countdown sales are underway, further discounts for Gold and Ultimate

Share it:

Microsoft is preparing for the end of the year with a new promotion on Xbox Game Store, with discounts of up to 50% on a wide selection of games. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also save up to 10% more.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, for example, is offered for € 55.99, while Gold and Ultimate subscribers can buy it for € 48.99. Same goes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (52.49 euros for all, 45.49 euros for subscribers), Red Dead Redemption 2 (41.99 euros for all, 34.99 euros for subscribers), Resident Evil 2 Remake (€ 23.99 for all, € 19.79 for subscribers), Assassin's Creed Odyssey (34.99 euros for all, 27.99 euros for subscribers), FIFA 20 () 41.99 euros for all, 34.99 euros for subscribers), Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (29.99 euros for everyone, 23.99 euros for subscribers) and so on. We also report Borderlands 3 at 38.49 euros, for which there are no bonuses for Ultimate and Gold.

Countdown offers are meant to accompany the start of the new year, e they will expire on 3 January. For a complete overview of discounted games, we recommend you visit the Xbox Games Store web page.