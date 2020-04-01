Xbox Spain announces discounts on consoles, games and subscriptions in the Month of the Jugón

Share it:

During two weeks of this month of April it will be again the Month of the Gamer on Xbox and for this reason discounts have been announced in the various models of Xbox Oneas well as in games, subscriptions and more related products. The promotion will be available in various stores in the country from April 1 to 14.

The prices of the console editions are as follows:

Xbox One X: € 299

Xbox One S: € 249

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition: € 179

Some of the headliners in the Xbox One catalog are also affected and therefore sales have been announced for Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection or Sea of ​​Thieves for two weeks:

Gears 5: 60% discount

Sea of ​​Thieves: 50% discount

Others: 40% discount

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which brings together Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, is on sale and if you buy three months you get another three free. This leaves six months at the price of € 38.99.

The different models and colors of the Xbox One controller will be reduced by 15% with the exception of the Xbox Elite and Xbox Elite Series 2 models, which are left out of this promotion.