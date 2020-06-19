Xbox Series X with HDMI sticker: the irony of the network and the denial of Phil Spencer

Share it:

During the January 2020 AMD conference, the tech giant had shown some images of the back of the Xbox Series X: the latter had however proved to be simple mockups and the company had apologized for the confusion created.

Several months later, the rear section of the next gen console is still shrouded in mystery, so much so that a network has spread bizarre rumor. Born in truth from a simple joke, the latter saw as protagonist the possibility that Xbox Series X could host a great one adhesive ready to simulate doors HDMI, with a design similar to that of the image you find below.

Obviously, it is simple irony, as confirmed by the author of the Tweet and the source of the alleged "indiscretion". Funny element, even Phil Spencer intervened to offer a nice comment. Concise, but effective, the head of the Microsoft gaming division said: "Oh no, it won't be!". Waiting to be able to watch Xbox Series X from every angle, we remember that new appointments with the Xbox world are approaching.

Although currently without a precise date, the House of Redmond is planning a streaming in June, dedicated to Xbox services, and a great show dedicated to games Xbox Series X, during which the Halo Infinite gameplay will also be presented.