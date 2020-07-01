Xbox Series X: Will the next event take place in the week of July 20?

Share it:

We return to talk about the Xbox Series X event in July, the next show of the Redmond house does not yet have a well-established date but various insiders and journalists in the sector have made it clear that they know something more about it.

Jez Corden of WindowsCentral said that the show will not take place at the beginning of July at all but in the second half of the month, taking as a probable working week that runs from 20 to 26 of the month. So did Jeff Grubb, who updated his famous calendar by inserting the event "Xbox Game Studios Reveal" for the week of July 20.

Will it actually be so? Hard to say, Corden as we know is very reliable in his predictions related to Microsoft while Jeff Grubb does not have a particularly positive track record in the last few weeks, his predictions on announced dates and games have almost never been respected and therefore it remains to be understood how reliable the calendar is actually.

Instead, we know what we'll see during the Xbox event in July, i first First Party games for Xbox Series X in action, with space dedicated to Halo Infinite, Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga and new Microsoft games including Perfect Dark, Fable and Forza Motorsport 8.