Xbox Series X will not receive exclusive games during its first year: they will be intergenerational

Xbox Series X you will not receive exclusive video games until after its first year of commercialization, sharing their first titles with the previous generation, that is, with the family Xbox One; This has been assured by the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, in a recent interview with the MCV media, remarking that the transition between both generations will be as natural as possible.

First intergenerational video games

Thus, as the director of Microsoft, all video games that appear on Xbox Series X during its first 12 months of life since its launch, scheduled for the end of 2020, will be intergenerational. With this movement, from Xbox Game Studios they pretend that the users that are done with a current model of the Xbox One family are not displaced with the arrival of the new machine, thus betting on a natural transition and with commitment with the user loyal to the brand.

“As our content appears over the next year, two years, all our games, as well as PC, will run in both families of devices. We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and Series X, they feel that they have made a good investment and that we are committed to them at the content level, ”says the manager.

With that announcement, Booty confirms that Xbox Series X, revealed in the last edition of The Game Awards, will not have exclusive video games, at least, until well entered 2021; even so, they hope to demonstrate the enormous potential of the new console with Xbox key titles as expected Halo Infinite, which will be available in both console families, although with a higher performance and superior graphic finish in the case of the new generation of Xbox.

“Our approach is to choose one or two IPs that we are going to focus on and make sure they are there at the launch of the console, taking advantage of all the features. And for us it will be Halo Infinite, which is a great opportunity, ”he concludes.

