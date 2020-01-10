Xbox Series X will not have exclusives in its first year of life

Share it:

Microsoft has big plans for Xbox Series X. But it is also clear that they want a smooth transition between the current and the next generation. At least judging by the plans they have with the Xbox Game Studios titles. In fact, his boss (Matt Booty) has assured that the next games of his studies will not be exclusive to Xbox Series X during the first year of life of the console.

To be more exact, in an interview for the MCV media, Xbox Game Studios chief Matt Booty confirmed that all games that come out of the studios during this year and next will be intergenerational titles. The main objective is that those who invest in an Xbox console, from now until the launch of Xbox Series X, feel that they have made a good investment, as well as that Microsoft is committed to the content.

Therefore, the news is confirmed that there will be no exclusive console games until the end of 2021, at least. However, according to Booty, Microsoft will make sure to show the power and features of the console with selected franchises, such as Halo. Remember that Halo Infinite will be available on Xbox Series X from the same launch of the console.

This is what the Xbox Game Studios boss said about it: "Our approach is to choose one or two IPs on which we are going to focus and ensure that they are there at the launch of the console, taking advantage of all the features. And for us, that will be Halo Infinite, which is a great opportunity.".

In addition, as Booty himself recalls, it will be the first time in more than 15 years that a Halo game is released in sync with a new console. Remember that Xbox Series X will reach the market at the end of 2020 and worldwide.

