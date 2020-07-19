Xbox Series X: will multiplayer be free or accessible only with Xbox Game Pass?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the pages of Inverse, a Microsoft representative has officially confirmed the farewell to the Xbox Live Gold memberships for 12 months, an advance circulated on the net in the last few days after the discovery of the disappearance of the relative option for the annual subscription to Live Gold from the pages of the Xbox Store.

"At the moment Xbox has decided to remove the option to purchase 12-month Xbox Live Gold memberships from the Microsoft Store", begins the spokesman for the American company before pointing out how "customers can still register or renew their Xbox Live Gold membership through the 1 and 3 month options available in the Store".

In the same article that reports the declarations of the representatives of Microsoft, the same editorial team of Inverse suggests the possible abandonment of the Xbox Live Gold service in the coming months and the introduction of a new system that allows Xbox Series X users to access the multiplayer compartment of their games in a manner completely free or, more likely, through an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

With the entry of xCloud in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from next September, on the other hand, Microsoft's nextgen strategy provides for a Game Pass upgrade to make it even more central in the future offer reserved for fans of the green cross platforms.