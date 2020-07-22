Xbox Series X will have the best launch lineup ever for an Xbox console

Share it:

Phil Spencer was interviewed by Polygon and on this occasion he also spoke of the Xbox Series X launch lineup, calling it the best ever for Xbox family consoles.

"We are certainly in an excellent position regarding the launch lineup, probably the best ever for an Xbox console. Not only will there be new experiences but players will be able to access a vast catalog of titles from day one thanks to the Game Pass and backwards compatibility." And then there is Halo Infinite, as noted by Polygon, a series that has not accompanied the Xbox launch since 2001, when Halo Combat Evolved will be released together with the first Microsoft console, quickly becoming a real killer application for the original Xbox.

Quality, quantity and variety, this is Phil Spencer's slogan for the Xbox Games Showcase event of July 23, we will follow the event live on Twitch from 14:00 for an afternoon to all Microsoft, we will tell you our impressions and expectations waiting to see the games in action, do not miss. During the show there should be no space for hardware announcements and therefore we will almost certainly not find out the release date and the price of the console on this occasion.