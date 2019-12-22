Xbox Series X will have more exclusives at launch than PS5, according to rumors

Share it:

After offering us some important advances on the reveal of Hellblade 2 and the arrival of Death Stranding on PC, the journalist and insider Anton Logvinov focuses on the Xbox Series X to say he is sure of the fact that the launch lineup of the next-gen console from Microsoft will surpass that of PS5 in terms of exclusives.

According to the Russian journalist, the subsidiaries connected to the Xbox Game Studios and the close agreements with the third development houses will give Microsoft the opportunity to launch the Xbox Series X with a catalog that will include from 12 to 16 absolute exclusives, without counting cross-gen titles like Halo Infinite. According to Logvinov, however, in the total calculation of these exclusives we will find both i high budget titles (the so-called "triple A") that i "minor" projects connected to the ID @ Xbox program.

Still according to the rumors of the Russian insider, the PlayStation 5 launch lineup will not have a single "important" exclusive but a large selection of improved reissues of PS4 titles, such as Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part 2 or Ghost of Tsushima. The list should also include Demon's Souls Remastered and other unspecified next-gen remakes and remakes, in addition to the recently announced GodFall of Gearbox and Counterplay Games.

In the meantime, the other insider Daniel Ahmad prefers to focus on the price of the Xbox Series X to think about the development costs faced by Microsoft to produce every single next-gen console.