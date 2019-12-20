Xbox Series X will be as quiet as Xbox One X, promises Phil Spencer

Share it:

After the revelation of Xbox Series X that took place during the Game Awards 2019 night, Phil Spencer got to talk to GameSpot colleagues about the peculiar design of Microsoft's next-gen console.

Among the many things, he also focused on cooling system, which he said will be as silent as the one equipped by Xbox One X: "As you can deduce yourself from the presence of the upper grille, the team has opted for a single central fan. This design, thanks to the size of the fan we designed, has allowed us to create a silent console like Xbox One X despite all the power inside it ". A news that, we are sure, will make many gamers happy.

Choosing the type of cooling system, in any case, was not at all easy, as explained by the boss of Xbox: "We must always find the right compromise between cooling, design, acoustics and the operation of a console, and in the end we decided not to sacrifice operation. I am incredibly impressed from the design they managed to pull out ".

As is well known, Spencer is already playing with an Xbox Series X at home, so he knows very well how the new console behaves: "He stands there making video games run exactly the way I want them to be and not being heard, just like I can't hear my Xbox One X". It is clear that Spencer is very proud of the new creature: only a few days ago, he hinted that Xbox Series X will be more powerful than PS5.