Xbox Series X: Will backward compatible games have better textures thanks to Neural AI?

The leaders of PlayFab, a company acquired by Microsoft and specialized in cloud gaming, confirms that they are conducting experiments with Neural AI and the textures of old games.

The experiments carried out by the new Xbox Game Studios subsidiary should be based on the total backward compatibility of the Xbox Series X, and therefore on the hypothetical ability of Microsoft's nextgen console to improve the graphics of the games of previous generations without limiting itself to a "simple" upscaling.

During a long interview with GamesBeat, the founder and general manager of PlayFab, James Gwertzman, explained that his company is using Machine Learning models to increase the definition of textures in real time old games through software that uses one Neural AI as ERSGAN.

According to Gwertzman, however, this kind of technology requires a huge budget and equally huge resources for both research and development, even if once the set goal is achieved, according to the boss of PlayFab Neural AI seems to be producing "truly magical effects. We could provide technologies like this to all our partners to level the playing field again".

Even without having the resources of Microsoft, on the other hand, many are already trying this path, especially among the teams of independent programmers who want to update their favorite video games with high definition textures created through a Neural AI: this is the case some jobs fan up Final Fantasy 7, Half Life 2 or the project of the user who has decided to recreate the textures of 150 Nintendo 64 games in HD.