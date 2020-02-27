Xbox Series X will allow you to resume games even after restarting

Share it:

One of the technical innovations that we have most appreciated in the present generation has been to be able to leave the games paused in the background while we were using other applications of the device or leaving it resting in rest mode while we had other tasks to attend. This is something that seems to want to evolve in the generation of Xbox Series X.

Recently we have had new information about the new Microsoft console, but today they extend details telling that one of its future features will allow us to resume a game just where we left it even if we have to restart the console.

Larry Hryb told in his podcast that he has been able to test this functionality on his Xbox Series X, clarifying that you can have several games in the background and that they all follow where we had left them when the console returns from a restart.

"I had to restart because of a system update and when I came back the game was right where I left it. So survive a reboot"This will be useful when we are forced to restart the system without having had time to save the game.

Along with this information, the arrival of something called Audio Ray Tracing has also been anticipated and Jason Ronald talked about it. It is a use of space audio for Xbox Series X games allowing greater sound fidelity in them.

These are some of the many tricks that you should keep under Microsoft's sleeve so that your new console causes a sensation. We may know much more about the system at E3 2020, where Redmond's should take out the heavy artillery to take over the competition, taking advantage of the fact that Sony will not be present at the event in any way.

