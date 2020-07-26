Xbox Series X: What was the best announcement for the Microsoft event?

Share it:

The Microsoft event of July 23 certainly put a lot of meat on the fire with regard to the Xbox Series X games with the house of Redmond who took the opportunity to unveil new titles in the new console lineup. We have saw Halo Infinite in action and witnessed Forza Horizon announcements, Fable (developed by Playground Games), Avowed (new Obsidian roleplaying game) and State of Decay 3, without forgetting the news on Everwild by Rare, Psychonauts 2 and The Medium.

The news certainly was not lacking and Microsoft seems to focus not only on the quantity but also on the variety and quality of the software catalog. We ask you: what was the best announcement of the Xbox Series X showcase? The word is yours!