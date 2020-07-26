Xbox Series X: We take stock of the situation on Halo, Fable and the other announcements

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The long-awaited ended recently Xbox Game Showcase, or the event dedicated to the games of Xbox Series X which allowed us to take a first look at the gameplay of Halo Infinite and to witness the announcement of numerous other exclusives.

Between State of Decay 3, avowed, Forza Motorsport and the new Fable of Playground Games, there were several announcements made during the afternoon. Given the amount of content presented at the event, which also allowed to discover more details on the support that will receive some exclusives already available on the consoles of the current Microsoft generation as Gears 5 is Ori and the Will of the Whisps, we have created for you a summary video of this summer event. During the course of the video you will have the opportunity to discover in a matter of seconds all the titles proposed by Microsoft in the afternoon, among which we do not only find Xbox Game Studios productions but also third-party titles, among which there is no shortage of games in exclusive thunderstorm arrival on Xbox Series X.

Before leaving the movie, available on Everyeye's YouTube channel, we invite you to take a look at the new information about Halo Infinite that emerged thanks to a recent update of the game's official Steam page.