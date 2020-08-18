Xbox Series X: Velocity Architecture has been in development for 13 years

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the Hot Chips 2020 event, Microsoft's designers unveiled new details on the Xbox Series X architecture and offered food for thought on Velocity Architecture, the system adopted by the Redmond company to improve the performance and efficiency of its own. nextgen console.

During the last event for industry insiders, Microsoft representatives who spoke to illustrate the work done in the design of Series X showed several explanatory diagrams and technical diagrams which, despite being hardly "digestible" by the general public, contribute to shedding light on an important aspect of the American company's nextgen strategy.

According to what emerged from the Hot Chips panel, the Redmond house would have decided since 2007 to design a home console based on flash memories with solid state disk. To make this idea concrete, therefore, Microsoft would have taken 13 years, during which work was carried out on the optimization of the proprietary technology of CFExpress SSD PCIe 4.0 flash memory adopted by Series X to deliver unthinkable performance on consoles of this generation thanks to Velocity Architecture.

The constant reduction in cost of solid state memories, decreased by 23% in the past eight years. If you want to deepen the subject, we leave you to our article to take you to discover the Velocity Architecture of Xbox Series X.