Xbox Series X: ‘Unmatched Speed ​​and Performance’ in the opening pre-order video

With the opening of Xbox Series X and S pre-orders, Microsoft’s promotional machine engine revs up with a new spot that, while not outright mentioning PS5, seems to tease Sony’s nextgen console.

In the short movie “Power Your Preorder” packaged by the marketing of the Redmond house, the now well-known slogan is mentioned that presents Xbox Series X as the “most powerful platform in the world”. However, this is accompanied by a second message that describes the big sister of the new Xbox console family as a system capable of providing “unmatched speed and performance”.

In addition to the comparison (albeit indirect) with Sony’s competition on the processing power of PS5 compared to Xbox Series X, the comparison on the performance and on the speed. In these long months of waiting for the arrival of the nextgen, the designers and executives of the PlayStation division have focused their communication on the hyper-fast SSD of the PS5 and, consequently, on the guaranteed performance in exquisitely playful terms.

Either way, the two players in the gaming industry are facing off not a few problems in managing efficiently the pre-order phase of their respective nextgen platforms, as evidenced by the worldwide shortage of Xbox Series X and S and Sony’s apologies for the chaos of PS5 pre-orders.