Xbox Series X: two photos of the Microsoft console prototype leaked

A NeoGAF forum user known as CurryPanda posted two photos showing the alleged Xbox Series X prototype. Thanks to these images we can deepen some aspects related to the finishes and the doors on the back.

The prototype in question seems to present the final design of the Xbox Series X or at least resumes the lines shown by Phil Spencer during the last month of December. More interesting is the second photo showing the back of the console with an HDMI socket, two Ethernet sockets, two USB ports (one is also present on the front), optical port, input for power supply and a port not better identified but apparently rather large in size.

The latter according to some NeoGAF users could be used for the insertion of SSD disks while for others it is a port that will be eliminated from the final console. Note also the door highlighted by the letter "K"for adding the Kensington locksystem widely used on laptops but which will hardly find space in the final design.

It is not clear whether the prototype in question is current or if it has already been decommissioned in favor of a more recent model, in fact the author does not provide any reference period of time as regards the photos. Few doubts about the authenticity, Thurrott confirms the veracity of the leaked photos, which actually show a real prototype of the Xbox Series X.