Xbox Series X: Thurrott analyzes the strange rectangular door and the removable panel

The Thurrott site, which has always been considered very reliable as regards information on Microsoft, has returned to talk about the recent images of Xbox Series X, focusing in particular on the strange rectangular door in the center of the console.

Just Thurrott had published, just a few weeks ago, a detailed drawing of the back of the new console of Microsoft. The same author, Brad Sams, after confirming the authenticity of the images leaked on NeoGAF thanks to the user Curry Panda, spoke about the layout and usefulness of the ports of the Xbox Series X. In particular, according to Sams, the large rectangular door which appears between the two ventilation grids would be intended for uses of diagnostics and debugging and should therefore not be present in the final version of the console. During the day many speculations emerged on the usefulness of this port and some users have ventured that it could be used for the insertion of SSD memories.

In the same way, always according to the author, the slot located at the top Xbox Series X seems to define a removable panel, an event that will almost certainly be eliminated from the final version of the console. In short, for Brad Sams the images refer to an authentic but probably dated prototype of the console. All that remains is to wait for the final reveal to confirm it.