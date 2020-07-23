Xbox Series X: the release date of the console revealed by a leak?

Share it:

According to what is reported on the Microsoft Store, Yakuza Like A Dragon will be released on November 13th: is this the date of the Xbox Series X debut? After all, the SEGA game is one of the titles of the new console's launch lineup …

It's hard to say for sure, Yakuza Like A Dragon has actually been announced as one of the Xbox Series X launch games but it is good to reiterate how the title supports Smart Delivery and therefore it is not said that the date indicated actually corresponds to the day of launch of the console.

Yakuza Like A Dragon is expected for November 2020 on PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store), Xbox One / Xbox Series X and PlayStation 4, later it will also arrive on PS5. On the occasion of the new trailer released yesterday, SEGA limited itself to reiterating the launch window and confirming that "Yakuza will accompany the Xbox Series X debut on the market"but without providing a precise date, apparently revealed however by the digital store of the Redmond house.

The same guess as to the Xbox Series X launch date was also made based on the release dates of Assassin's Creed Valhalla (November 17) and Cyberpunk 2077 (November 19), therefore it is not easy to get out of balance. And what do you think of it? Will Xbox Series X really come out on November 13 or not?