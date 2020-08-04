Xbox Series X: the opening of the pre-orders could be very close

Share it:

Microsoft has not yet announced the opening date of the Xbox Series X pre-orders but an Australian dealer has made it clear that this will happen very very soon, at least according to the information in the Telstra chain.

The group's customer service team advised newsletter subscribers that the opening of the Xbox Series X pre-orders it may be imminent and therefore asks to make sure that the contact details are correct to be among the first to receive emails and notifications.

Note how Telstra cites the Xbox All Access plan, which will allow purchase Xbox Series X by subscription, with monthly payment in installments and various included services including Xbox LIVE Gold and Xbox Game Pass, similarly to what happens with the plans of the telephone companies that offer smartphones, unlimited calls and GB for internet traffic.

At the moment everything is silent by Microsoft but it is not excluded that the opening of the pre-orders of the Xbox Series X may take place in August and it is thought that the same is destined to happen with PlayStation 5, after all there are just a few months to go and consumers are looking forward to discovering the price and release date of the two new consoles.