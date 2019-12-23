Xbox Series X: the exclusive license plate The Initiative will be unveiled in 2020

Share it:

A few days after the unexpected official announcement of the Xbox Series X during the night of The Game Awards 2019, we are back to talking about exclusives and, in particular, the one being developed by the The Initiative team.

Of the title, which has been in development for quite some time, not much is known except that it is a very ambitious project and on which the Colossus of Redmond focuses particularly. After all, the team based in Santa Monica, California, founded in 2018, boasts many veterans in the sector and is led by Darrell Gallagher (Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics). Other studio members include ex-programmers from Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games and Sony Santa Monica.

Through some tweets of Drew Murray, design director of the mysterious game that also worked on Sunset Overdrive in the past, The Coalition (the managers of Gears of War 4 and Gears 5) is giving great support to the team from a technical point of view, which suggests that in all probability the game will be moved by the fourth iteration of the Unreal Engine.

According to the words of the developers, we will in any case have to wait until next year to find out more details on the title, which will probably be revealed to the public on the E3 2020 stage, when the Xbox Series X launch games will be official.

