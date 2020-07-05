Xbox Series X: the event will be a memorable week according to an insider

Share it:

There is great interest from fans for the July event dedicated to the first party titles of Xbox Series X and, according to the statements of a well-known insider, we will not regret a second of waiting.

This is not confirmed by any insider but Klobrille, user who in the past has proven to be more than reliable and who has never hesitated to deny his own tweets when there was a need. According to the insider, who also attends the ResetEra forums, that of the event will be a memorable week for all fans of the Xbox brand, who will remember it as one of the best ever. Unfortunately, Klobrille has not unbuttoned the specific reasons that will make those days so incredible, but it is likely that the announcements that Microsoft is about to make are so interesting, including rumors of a new chapter of Fable, since the brand it has recently been renewed for future use. It is not to be excluded that the gameplay of Halo Infinite, which will be shown for the first time at the event.

Waiting for Microsoft to reveal the date of this event, which according to some rumors will be held next July 23, 2020, we remind you that new details have emerged on Halo Infinite thanks to the Mega Blocks sets.