Xbox Series X, the event about upcoming games: a short teaser remembers the appointment!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The wait for the big Microsoft event entirely dedicated to the First Party games in the pipeline Xbox Series X is about to come to an end.

The appointment is in fact set for 17:00 (for the Pre-Show) and for 18:00 (Xbox Games Showcase) by Thursday 23 July, date and time when the digital show organized by the House of Redmond will start. The gaming giant does not hesitate to blow on the bonfire fueled by the expectations of the public, remembering the imminent direct with the start of a real countdown. The social channels of Xbox, including the official Facebook page of Xbox Italy, in fact report a short teaser of the event, promising "titles coming soon". The hashtags used in the place also reiterate the presence of Halo: Infinite during the show, with the awaited new production of 343 Industries ready to show itself to the public.

Microsoft's ambitions seem to be decidedly high, with Phil Spencer, head of the gaming division, who has promised the best launch line-up ever for an Xbox console. Waiting to find out what the green development teams in store for the new Xbox Series X have in store, we remind you that our editorial staff will obviously follow the event live. You can follow the event dedicated to the Xbox Series X games on the Everyeye Twitch Channel, with a rich marathon which will start at 2.00 pm, do not miss!