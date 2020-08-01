Xbox Series X, the controller will be compatible with Xbox One: not just backwards compatibility!

Share it:

It has long been known that all Xbox One accessories will be compatible with the Xbox Series X, but now there is an additional interesting detail about the compatibility between the current Microsoft flagship and its heir.

In fact, the official confirmation that the Xbox Series X controller not only will it be usable, of course, on the new console, but also on Xbox One! To share this information with the public is Jason Ronald, Director of Product Management at the Xbox team. Through his Twitter account, the latter has in fact published the twitter you find at the bottom of this news, with which this interesting detail is confirmed.

"Your existing Xbox One controllers will work on Xbox Series X", reiterates Ronald, adding that"The new Xbox Wireless Controller will work on Xbox Series X and on all Xbox One consoles"As a result, gamers will actually be free to use the controller of their choice on the Xbox console that they find best suited to their needs. What do you think of this possibility?

In terms of next gen hardware, we report that the well-known journalist and gaming insider Imran Khan recently said that according to his sources, both Sony and Microsoft will share new information on PS5 and Xbox Series in August.