Xbox Series X: The announcement of the next-gen console disappoints Randy Pitchford of Gearbox

Gearbox Software boss Randy Pitchford intervenes on his Twitter profile pages to say he is disappointed by the announcement of Xbox Series X, the new console (perhaps not the only one) that will inaugurate the next-gen of Microsoft.

Reapplying to Phil Spencer's statements about the ambitions nurtured by the Redmond house with Xbox Series X, the man in charge of the US company that recently baked the Borderlands 3 looter shooter answers the Microsoft executive asking him "Moore's law is slowing down? How many transistors does Xbox Series X have? What if Moore's law was like the mile after 4 minutes? Your message that accompanied Xbox One X was ambitious and inspiring, but for Xbox Series X , well, it seems to me more an excuse ".

The message shared by Pitchford relates to the words Spencer spoke in response to Digital Foundry team and their analysis of the possible evolutions of the Xbox Series X GPU: on that occasion, the boss of the Xbox division claimed that "DF has done a good analytical job. As Moore's law slows down and our ambitions increase, this leads to an innovation in design. Software innovations like VRS will also be key – Xbox Series X rewrites the rules of console design – and the power level should be extraordinary ".

In leaving you any further comment, we remind you that on these pages you will find an in-depth analysis dedicated to VRS quoted by Spencer in which we explain what Xbox Series X's Variable Rate Shading is.