Xbox Series X: thanks to a 3D model it is possible to observe it from different angles

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Unlike PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X has already shown itself to the world. Microsoft decided to break the delays last December at the Game Awards 2019 awards ceremony, presenting the design of its next generation console, which contrarily develops vertically contrary to the past.

The back, to be honest, has not yet been officially unveiled, but Thurrott's Brad Sams, who claims to be in contact with several insiders, has shared a pattern on the net with the alleged rear doors of the Xbox Series X. WindowsCentral, in turn, carried out the checks independently, finally discovering that the design shared by Sams could be really accurate. Therefore, based on this and official information, WindowsCentral has created a 3D model of Microsoft's next-gen console, which can be freely consulted at this address (keep in mind that it may take some time to appear on slow connections and that users of AdBlock and related may not see it).

Thanks to the tool, it is possible to observe the Xbox Series X from different angles and get a precise idea of ​​its design, which develops vertically, has a support base at the bottom and air intakes at the top. The rear section, according to Thurrot's information, should instead host two USB-A (SuperSpeed) ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, optical audio and the power socket. The console, we recall, will be put on sale at Christmas 2020, but the official price and launch date are still unknown. In the meantime, we recommend that you watch our special video on everything we know about the Xbox Series X.