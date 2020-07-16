Xbox Series X: SSD and BCPack, the next-gen Microsoft-style revolution

Share it:

Microsoft's shared details on the Xbox Velocity Architecture that will animate the new one Xbox Series X allow us to analyze the technological solutions chosen by the Redmond giant to emphasize the performance of the powerful SSD.

Unlike Sony, in fact, which has focused everything on the hardware capabilities of the revolutionary SSD of PlayStation 5Microsoft has used a mixed approach that mixes hardware capabilities Xbox Series X to a new conception of software. In particular, the complementarity of the SSD and the decompression algorithm called BCPack will allow the new Redmond console to achieve performance never seen before.

The Xbox Series X custom NVMe SSD is indeed at the foundation of Xbox Velocity Architecture thanks to its ability to deliver 2.4 GB / s in data flow, outclassing the old Xbox One hard drive by about 40 times. Microsoft's choice was to guarantee developers stable and constant performance rather than performance peaks.

The real revolution, however, lies in the new hardware decompression techniques: the data packages and assets are in fact compressed to minimize download time and optimize space. Xbox Series X will ensure full compatibility with LZ decompression standards and will support thisproprietary algorithm called BCPack, specially designed for textures. With this technology, assuming a compression ratio of 2: 1, the Xbox Series X will be able to deliver a data flow of 4.8 GB / s

These two solutions, alongside the DirectStorage API and the SFS, will allow Xbox Series X to achieve effective performance that exceeds hardware specifications, making it immediately available in-game (potentially) more than 100 GB of data stored in the SSD. All that remains is to wait for the July 23 event dedicated to Xbox Game Studios to understand if Microsoft's approach will bring the desired results.