Xbox Series X, Spencer rejects console war: overcoming Sony or Nintendo is not the goal

As we continue to discuss what the price of Xbox Series X could be, there are interesting considerations on the long-term strategy adopted by Microsoft to consolidate its presence in the videogame market.

To have discussed it recently is Phil Spencer, head of the gaming division of the House of Redmond and face of the Xbox universe. In a somewhat peculiar context, namely a digital talk show held by Gary Whitta – screenwriter of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the executive shared a lot of information, including confirmation that Xbox Series X is ready for launch, scheduled for November.

In addition, Phil Spencer wanted to return to the theme of the so-called "Console War", a vision of the gaming market that Microsoft does not share."We want people to feel part of Xbox. – stated the verdecrociato manager – A membership which is not linked to a single device, but which can have to do with multiple tools. I want to have a great experience using the TV and I am sure that Xbox Series X will deliver it and I'm incredibly excited about the line up of games we're putting together, but it's a fundamental difference from the traditional 'console war' people are talking about. How many consoles do we sell compared to how many consoles another company sells, – Sony or Nintendo or others – this it's not our approach. If it were, we wouldn't make our games available on PC, we wouldn't put them on Xbox One, we wouldn't work on xCloud, and we wouldn't allow people to play on their smartphones. ".

A vision, that of Microsoft, which aims to differentiate its videogame proposal, without focusing exclusively on the console sector in the strict sense.