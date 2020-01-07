Xbox Series X shows its rear ports and AMD clarifies that they are not definitive

Share it:

You may have recently seen an image of the new Xbox Series X taken from a presentation at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, but the truth is that it is not the real model of the console that will go on sale later this year.

AMD clarified in an email to IGN that it is a model desasaplanded by the TurboSquid 3D modelers, so we could see a combination of those ports in the final console, but for now none of them has been officially confirmed by Microsoft.

What has led to confusion is that the image was shown during an official presentation of AMD and therefore it was not thought at any time that it could be an unofficial image of the system.

Thanks I'm keeping this with me until we ship. Worked well for Scorpio, my lucky "coin". Oh, and getting a lot of questions today, I'm happily at work in Redmond today. – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) January 6, 2020

What does seem to be quite official is the AMD processor of the console that the head of the Xbox division, Phil Spencer, has become as a new avatar on his Twitter profile.