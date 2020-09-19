Xbox Series X / S: Pre-order opening hours on September 22nd

I preorder di PlayStation 5 are already open all over the world while as known the pre-orders of the Xbox Series X and Series S will open next week and more precisely on Tuesday 22 September. But at what time will it be necessary to stand in front of the PC or outside the shops? Here is the opening time for Xbox pre-orders.

As for Europe, the appointment is set at 09:00 in the morning (Italian time), Microsoft’s participating retailers include the Microsoft Store, Amazon, MediaMarkt (our Mediaworld), GameStop, FNAC and Elkjøp / Elgiganten. These instead timetables and participating retailers in the rest of the world:

United States (8AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg

Canada (8AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source

UK (8AM BST): Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto

Australia (8AM AEST): Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman

New Zealand (8AM NZST): Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark

All the main Italian retailers such as Euronics, GameStop, Mediaworld, Unieuro and obviously Amazon seem to be ready to open pre-orders for Xbox Series X and Series S, we don’t know how many units will be available for our country, the advice in these cases is always the same if you are interested hurry up before the consoles are sold out. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will cost respectively 499.99 euros 299.99 euros in Italy.