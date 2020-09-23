Xbox Series X / S: Microsoft is intent on acquiring new development teams

A few hours after the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft, which left the people of gamers all over the world speechless, there is already talk offurther expansion of Xbox Game Studios.

During a recent interview, the CEO of the Redmond giant, Satya Nadella, in fact, he explained how Bethesda’s entry into the Microsoft first-party family will not slow down the company in any way, which is already projected towards new acquisitions.

Here are the words of the CEO of Microsoft:

“You can’t wake up overnight and think about building a new studio from scratch. Our goal is to have enough content to reach a wider audience.”

Also Phil Spencer, Xbox boss, agreed with Nadella’s philosophy:

“Content is the main ingredient of our platform and we will continue to invest in this sense. By doing so, we will double the size of our teams dedicated to creating new products.”

Spencer also talked about the recent acquisition of Bethesda, confirming that the teams that are now part of Microsoft will continue to have their independence and that there will be no cultural influence on their future projects.

Did you know that all upcoming Bethesda titles will be coming to day one on Xbox Game Pass?