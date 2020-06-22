Xbox Series X, rumor: Microsoft may have acquired a Polish team

Share it:

There is great expectation on the part of gamers for the July event dedicated to the Xbox Series X exclusives. In the last few hours, however, it seems that Microsoft not only wants to show the first party titles on that occasion, but that announcement of a new acquisition.

According to the latest rumors, Microsoft Game Studios would have recently expanded thanks to the acquisition by the giant of Redmond of one Polish study. Unfortunately, it is not clear what the study is and, excluding CD Projekt RED, the possible teams acquired by Microsoft could be The Astronauts (Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Witchfire), People Can Fly (Bulletstorm, Gears of War Judgment), 11 Bit Studios (Frostpunk) The Farm 51 (World War 3, Deadfall Adventures), Techland (Dying Light, Call of Juarez), Bloober Team (Blair Witch). It is difficult to determine what the company's new internal team could be, but among these those closest in the past were People Can Fly for the publication of the spin-off of Gears of War and Techland, which previewed the gameplay of his Dying Light 2 right on the stage of the Microsoft conference at E3 2019.

Waiting to find out if the rumor is just a joke of an imaginative user or not, we remind you that it is news of a few hours ago that the Xbox Series X Smart Delivery will also manage the saves.