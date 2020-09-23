Xbox Series X: problems with pre-orders all over the world, sold out on Amazon Italy – Updated

After dropping a real bomb by announcing the acquisition of Bethesda, Microsoft has officially opened pre-orders for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, due out on November 10th.

Probably yesterday’s announcement has further exacerbated the hunger for the next gen, given that Xbox Series X is selling like hot cakes all over the world. Our colleagues from overseas are having many problems in booking it: according to reports from Polygon, GameStop has implemented a system of queues, but despite the long waits there is no way to secure a console. According to a report, GameStop has few units available.

On Microsoft’s official website and Amazon.com, the pre-order page doesn’t load, while Walmart does put the console in the cart and then returns an error. Nothing happens on Target’s website when you hit the “pre-order” button, and Best Buy hasn’t kicked off reservations yet. The same experiences were experienced by the members of the Twinfinite editorial team. According to many, part of the chaos would be caused by bots, who grab consoles in a very short time and then put them back on sale at higher prices. The journalist Jason Schreier did not miss the opportunity to throw a dig: “Maybe Microsoft should have spent $ 7.5 billion on a pre-order system“, referring to the amount put on the plate for Bethesda.

In Australia it sold out in record time (just 20 minutes!) And it seems that stocks are running out in the UK as well. And in Italy, instead? As we write to you, Xbox Series X is sold out both on the official Microsoft website and on Amazon.it. Mediaworld, Unieuro and GameStop, however, still have it available. Xbox Series S, on the other hand, is still available more or less everywhere in our country. How did it go to you? Were you able to book a console?

Update 19:50 – With an official press release, Microsoft has made it known that it is aware of the problems that users are experiencing during the purchase phase, and that it has put itself to work to solve them.